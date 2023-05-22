Temps mild to start the week, will fall Tuesday and stay cool this week

Good morning, Central Coast! Happy Monday!

To kick off the morning there is significant marine layer fog, think "May Grey". This well known pattern will stick around into the extended forecast.

For today temps will be moderate to cool along most of our coasts, much warmer in the interiors. The Cuyama Valley may reach 90 today, they will be the warmest location in the region. Along the coasts 60s and some 50s continue.

Enjoy the warmer temps today, highs will fall significantly tomorrow in the interiors. This is all due to a trough beginning to develop to our north that will press the low level high that has kept us warm to the south.

Temperatures will cool across the board but interior temperatures will go from above average to begin the week to below average for the next six days after that. It will be night and morning low clouds with afternoon clearing for beaches and near coastal valleys.

Temperatures will cool at beaches as well but not as dramatically since the marine layer was already present in the forecast. The depth of the marine cooling will increase getting the cooling effect into interior valleys onshore flow will also be dominant.

There are some questions as to the direction of the forecast beyond next weekend. At this point, it looks like the best bet is to go with more “May Gray” in the forecast near the coast.

Have a great day!