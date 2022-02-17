Temps mount a comeback after yesterday's cold and windy system

Yesterday the Central Coast and Southern California experienced a fast-moving low-pressure system. This system did drop a little rain on the Southcoast, but less than .10". Most of the Central Coast missed out on rain but did get cooler temps and windy conditions.

The only remaining advisory is for high surf of 8-12ft. and the advisory expires at 10pm Wednesday.

Not much in the immediate future other than more sunshine and the re-establishment of offshore winds and warmer temps. Already some will hit the 70s on Thursday with more of the area getting there Friday and Saturday. Sunday temps cool a little as onshore flow returns ahead of a Monday low-pressure system.

This next low-pressure system will have the same challenges as the last: looks to be a relatively fast-mover with limited moisture to work with. It does look cool and windy again so wind and surf advisories are likely. I do like the system a little better than I liked yesterday's. That said, less than .20" locally is likely.