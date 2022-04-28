Temps mount a small rebound into the weekend

Thursday ended up delivering the cooler and windy weather as expected. Some advisories for wind will continue into the early hours of Friday across Santa Barbara county.

The weather will turn warmer (slightly) into the coming weekend.

Friday will see some interior temperatures returning into the 80s with coastal valleys in the upper 60s and lower 70s and beaches still in the 60s. Saturday looks a few degrees warmer than Friday. We will still see some breezy winds in the afternoon at 15-25mph which will help keep skies generally clear.

Later Saturday another jet stream trough passes to the north and again temps take a small dip for Sunday and Monday.

The extended forecast looks to see a series of cold fronts fly thru northern California over the next week or so. The fronts are too far north to offer much of a chance of rain locally but the passages should keep the Central Coast on the mild and breezy side with smaller ups and downs on temps.