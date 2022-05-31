Temps on the rise... for now, marine clouds return soon

Happy Tuesday morning Central Coast! As we kick off the day the minimal marine layer there is is struggling to develop into much more than a few valleys with fog that will clear quickly as we head into the morning hours. Aside from some western Santa Barbara County communities the morning will start off on the clear side.

Weak offshore flow will combine with continued sunshine to bring most locations 3-6 degrees of warming by the afternoon high temperatures today. That will bring highs into the mid 80s inland, upper 70s for most coastal valleys and upper 60s along the beaches.

Wednesday will be a mostly identical set up in western Santa Barbara County with more clouds but elsewhere more offshore flow will bring 5-10 degrees of warming. Mid 90s are expected in the interior valleys.

Thursday onshore flow returns and will cool beach and coastal temperatures alongside more marine fog and clouds. That influence will take a bit longer to get to the interior valleys, you can expect that cooling by Friday.