Temps on the rise, upper 90s are on the way

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off our Tuesday morning high pressure is taking over and banishing much of the dense fog that we typically see each early morning. Most locations are clear but there is some dense fog lingering in the Santa Ynez valley, take extra caution where visibility falls.

The Central Coast is getting another case of weather whiplash with temperatures quickly turning from the cold weekend conditions to hot weather this week.

The key factor in this change is the upper air pattern switching from a trough of low pressure over the region to a huge arcing ridge that will cover the entire West.

Temperatures will start to warm today and Wednesday but a surge of even warmer air will take place on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures and beaches in your coastal valleys will be in the 70s and 80s on Tuesday with the interior warming into the mid-80s. Wednesday will see coastal valleys warm from the mid to upper 80s with the interior hitting the lower 90s.

Thursday and Friday will feature temperatures in the 90s in the coastal valleys and near triple-digit temperatures in the interior. We might give up a few degrees of heat on Saturday with another slip on temps Sunday into Monday where temps will again be near to slightly above average to start next week.

Key features of the warmup include night and morning offshore winds, not particularly strong at first but gusty and locally strong Thursday and Friday morning.

There won't be much in the way of marine cloud cover or interior valley low clouds to start the days.

The 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center calls for warmer than average temp to continue Oct 10th-16th.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!