Temps plateau at mild to cool conditions thru the holiday weekend

Coastal temperatures have been mild all week long but today interior temps took a dramatic drop after a ridge of high pressure departed to the east.

With the ridge gone the marine depth increased a lot and now cool air freely makes it into the interior, offering up to 20 degrees of cooler over yesterday.

No big changes ahead with night and morning clouds at the beaches, coastal valleys and even into some interior valleys into the weekend.

This will keep beaches in the 60s and coastal valleys in the 60s and lower 70s while interior temps stay in the 70s and 80s.

The jet stream pattern carves out a trough over the weekend and NW winds look poised to pick up, 15-25mph in the afternoons over the weekend.

This will be onshore so temps will stay controlled but it may help mix coastal marine clouds out faster. The exception to this will be the Southcoast, the increased wind out of the N-NW will actually help boost temps Sunday-Monday for that area.