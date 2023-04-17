Temps push down a little more Tuesday before turning the corner

Saturday was a pretty warm day for the Central Coast but since then temps have pushed down and we are not done yet with this small trend. A trough of low pressure over The West has increased the onshore flow and the depth of the cool air allows it to get into the valleys. Winds will be high over the SW portion of Santa Barbara county thru the overnight into Tuesday morning:

Early low clouds are likely again on Tuesday in the interior but partly cloudy skies are likely after that. At the coast, conditions look similar. Beach and coastal valley highs will be in the 50s and lower 60s while interior highs drop into the low to mid-60s. The Southcoast looks warmest on Tuesday with highs potentially pushing 70.

The area starts to turn the corner a little on Wednesday as the trough begins to lift out. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s return to the coastal valleys and the Southcoast warms into the lower 70s. Interior valley conditions will be slow to rebound on Wednesday with more morning cloud cover possible.

More significant warming takes place and Thursday and Friday and temps likely peak on Saturday when the large ridge over The West peaks.

While this transition to warmer weather happens with the building ridge, winds will really get to cranking. North to NE winds are likely in the night and morning hours Wednesday thru Saturday and at times those gusts could exceed 30 or 40mph. Keep an eye out for advisories during that time.

As I discussed last week, mid-range models have a new view of the extended forecast for the Central Coast. No significant rain is likely. Temps will go up and down but the Climate Prediction Center likes the average high to be a little short of average highs for this time of year.

