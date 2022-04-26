Temps push down into Thursday before a weekend rebound

Tuesday delivered the expected weather changes. Monday was a warm day but Tuesday saw cooler temps, more high clouds, and even some low haze along with breezy to windy NW winds.

There is a wind advisory for the western portion of the Southcoast until 4AM for NW winds 20-30 with gusts to 50 thru the Gaviota Pass area of Southern Santa Barbara county.

The wind also is imparting some energy into the water and a high surf advisory is also in effect for the west-facing beaches of the Central Coast into early Wednesday for 7-10ft. break.

Other than that, the clouds may look menacing but these are not the type that produces rainfall and it could be some time before we see that.

Temperatures continue to push downward with more NW afternoon wind expected into Thursday and even some return of low-level clouds near the coast on Wednesday.

Another sun-filtered day is expected Wednesday with temperatures similar or even a few degrees cooler than Tuesday. Thursday looks to be the coolest day with another upper-level short-wave rolling over our heads. Highs at some of the coast could only be in the lower 60s on Thursday.

Friday into the weekend a ridge of high-pressure returns and will increase temps, most mostly away from the coast. Interior temps return into the 80s while coastal valleys return to the 70s.