Temps set to be hot inland this weekend…again.

The last few days have been very mild for the folks tolerating the hot summer inland.

Cool temperatures will stick around for another day before making their first move back to above-average Friday and making another jump to the 105-plus range for the weekend. The good news about this inland heat spike is that it should end early next week.

As for beaches and near coastal valleys mild weather will also continue for a couple of days before temperatures make a move this weekend. Coastal valleys like San Luis Obispo could see temperatures in the mid-80s to nearly 90 over the weekend while beaches should see generally 70s for highs and some other coastal valleys will be 70s to lower 80s.

For the Southcoast, we'll see temperatures near 80 the next couple of days perhaps just a degree or two shy warming into the low 80s for the weekend and then backing off a degree or two early next week.

The pattern producing the current mild weather is a southwesterly flow aloft. This pattern usually produces roughly average daytime highs around the area. But this southwesterly flow is nudged into a ridge throughout the weekend.

The ridge access peaks on Sunday as well the surface high pressure. That will dramatically reduce the depth of marine cooling.

This new ridge does not last for long, weakening on Monday and more significantly falling apart on Tuesday as a trough moves into the Pacific Northwest returning temperatures to sub-100-degree readings inland.

