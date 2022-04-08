Temps set to finally ease off over the weekend

Friday closed the week with another hot day for much of the Central Coast away from the beaches. This is the last extreme day for a bit, a heat advisory will drop at 6pm Friday.

Models are already showing a better seabreeze this afternoon and evening which should take the edge off faster than the last several days.

Over the weekend temps will look a lot different. Coastal valleys fall back into the 70s with 80s for the Southcoast and the interior valleys.

Once the trend starts it looks to continue into Tuesday. The reason for the cooldown is the ridge over The West will be replaced by a trough.

Initially, it will cool temps but a low and cold front later Monday could produce some showers. I have not been big on this for the last several days but most models agree at least something is probable. I like totals to be less than .10" for most but some models suggest as much as .25" here and there. Even should the high side happen, this is not a significant event in relation to the drought situation.

After the Monday showers, Tuesday looks cool in the 60s then some slow warming into the second half of next week.