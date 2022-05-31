Temps set to ramp up for a few days away from beaches

The onshore winds will start to slow over the next few days and temps will warm, especially away from the beaches. At the beaches, there will be some thin marine layer keeping things mild to cool at beaches and locations near the beach but the further inland you get the warmer it gets.

There is still enough wind for a wind advisory for the western portion of the Southcoast until 11pm Tuesday night.

This warmth will not last long: a few days. The reason is that the warmth is being driven by a transitional ridge in the upper atmosphere which is replaced by a trough to close the week.

The weekend looks seasonal, maybe a little warmer than average for the Southcoast and interior valleys.

Next week some modeling is suggesting high heat may develop, especially inland where 100+ is looking likely.

The concern is if this develops it could linger a bit. It is early to go too far with this but something to definitely keep an eye on due to fire, drought and energy concerns.