Temps set to warm again, some marine influence lingers at coasts

Good Morning Central Coast! As we kick off our Tuesday there is a bit more marine influence lingering just off our coasts that will likely bring limited visibilities to some coastal communities for the morning commute.

Where that limited visibility is this morning be sure to take extra caution on the roads.

As far as our forecast goes it is feeling a lot more like summer than fall, highs today will be slightly above normal in the interior valleys back in the 90s, some coastal valleys will be in the 80s and high 70s and 60s at the beaches.

The reason temps warmed back up is the fact that the weekend upper low positioned to our north and east has moved on and a large amplified ridge is in place and looks pretty consistent throughout the weekend.

Other than some wind with the building ridge, once it sets up it looks like a very quiet pattern of night and morning clouds at beaches and near coastal valleys with afternoon clearing and a sea breeze. Inland temps will be cool at night but warmer than average during the day, air looks pretty dry so some lows will hit the 40s but highs into the 90s all week.

Have a great day Central Coast!