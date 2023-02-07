Temps should hit the 70s this week

The rain system this weekend deposited up to a half inch of rain for some of the major communities of the Central Coast, some of the mountain areas and wind-facing hills saw an inch of rain but there were also results that were very meager. To shorten that, it was a widely varied event with manageable rainfall.

Not much in sight for the work week. Winds shift offshore in the night and morning hours and back onshore in the afternoon as high pressure builds in.

This will result in warming daytime highs: 60s for most on Tuesday but 70s for Wednesday and Thursday before temps ease Friday.

The question in the forecast is IF showers should be in the forecast Saturday. Both the GFS and EURO show a system in the area.

The GFS model doesn't think much of it while the EURO has a cold upper-air low tumbling thru the area for a few showers. Right now I dropped the temps but I'd call it a low-confidence rain chance. Hopefully, models will align better this week.

Right now there are a few advisories in place: a high surf advisory for the Central Coast thru 4 am and a beach hazards statement for the Santa Barbara County Southcoast.

The 8-14 day forecast likes highs to be on the cool side with roughly equal chances for above or below-average rainfall.