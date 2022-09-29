Temps slide a little into the weekend and warm a little coming out of it

Temps in the interior were about 10 degrees above average the last several days. Some minor cooling took place today with more cooling into the weekend and some warming coming out of the weekend.

Night and morning low clouds with afternoon clearing is back in the forecast. The depth of the marine cooling will be enhanced by an upper trough moving thru the PacNW along with onshore predominant wind flow.

The trough thru the PacNW lingers thru the weekend and drifts east early next week. When it drifts east high pressure will build and interior areas and deeper coastal valleys will warm, the warming near the coast will also be there but minor.

Today is the day we update lakes and the drought status. The latest information is included in these social posts: