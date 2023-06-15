Temps take a small step back Thursday before warming into the weekend

The Central Coast has been locked into a cool June in general. It's easiest to notice that in the interior valleys where average daytime highs on a day like today should be in the upper 80s, we haven't had many of those. This month's general patterns have featured troughs of low pressure over or near California and this deepens the marine influence and gets the cooler air into the interior valleys.

At the beaches and near coastal valleys the night and morning low clouds and afternoon clearing is a staple of June, but this can also happen underneath ridges of high pressure.

Typically, there's a broad difference in the average daytime highs between the beaches and the interior this time of year.

Currently, another broad trough of low pressure is slowly exiting the area. However, it is still around for Thursday and the marine layer will be around at the coast with some low clouds to begin the day in the interior and temperatures could be a few degrees cooler than they were today.

The pattern does change on Friday and Saturday as some high pressure develops after the trough moves on. Interior valley temperatures look to springboard into the mid to upper 80s while coastal valleys warm into the 70s. Beaches likely remain in the 60s to about 70 degrees Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures begin to fade Sunday and Monday as a trough digs into the Pacific Northwest and weakens the high pressure. But it's a bit of a roller coaster next week as Tuesday and Wednesday should see temperatures rise again with some increasing high pressure and more clarity to the skies. Interior high temperatures will be back into the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday while coastal valleys will be in the low to mid-70s.

Beyond the seven-day forecast, the 8 to 14 continues to advertise below-average temperatures as more troughs of low pressure look likely rather than ridges of high pressure.

