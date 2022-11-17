Temps to cool as strong winds calm in SoCal, little rain expected to close the month

Good Morning Central Coast!

To kick off our Thursday morning there are more cool conditions in the region, dipping into the 20s once again in the interior valleys. This will not be much more impactful than the previous few days.

There is little in the way of cloud cover and fog this morning, although there is the potential for some marine fog to form at the coast as we approach dawn.

Temperature wise, the warmer temps brought in by the Santa Ana event to our south have not left the region yet. Most of the Central Coast will be in the mid to low 70s today with some coastal valleys and beaches in the upper 60s.

Not a surprise that the short-term forecast has no rain potential in it, winds are dry and offshore. Skies have been clear and the sun is out producing some mild temps.

The next chance, even though it is a slight one, is Wednesday next week. Models have at times have hinted at a few showers. Right now, I'm not buying it, or at least putting it in the forecast. This chance is from a fast-moving moisture-starved system. The GFS model has been really good recently, it does show the low pressure on some runs but even when it does it doesn't put measurable rain in the area.

Beyond that the GFS model likes some activity to end the month and begin December. This is also a low-confidence outlook.

For one, it is the last few frames of a deterministic model (which are best ignored than bet on). Secondly, there are some climate pieces that argue that a ridge could set up shop in early December which could shut down activity. So, again, there are only hints and opportunities and not real slam-dunk systems.

Have a great day Central Coast!