Temps to take a small hit today before a big weekend warmup

Good morning, Central Coast! Happy Thursday!

We have wonderful conditions on the docket today as more clearing takes place by the afternoon. The morning cloud cover will stick around into the mid morning, limited visibility is expected in the interior valleys this morning.

The Central Coast has certainly seen its share of low clouds and fog this week holding temperatures down. Today another brief and weak area of low-pressure skates through Northern California. This shortwave trough will again deepen the marine layer and encourage onshore flow. Temperatures likely take a small hit on Today, coastal valleys will be in the mid 60s, interiors will just reach the 70s.

Today is a big day for the seniors at the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, it is graduation day! Today's high will be around 66 degrees today, and by 7 pm temps will fall to the mid 50s as more clouds roll in.

It is also graduation day for Cambria's Coast Union high school! Temps will reach into the low 60s today and for evening celebrations more fog will return with temps in the 50s.

The good news is Friday through the weekend a more significant Ridge of high pressure develops. This will squish the marine layer out of the interior and inland temperatures will warm into the 80s and 90s while coastal temperatures will warm back into the 70s.

This warmup is short-lived however as another trough of low pressure arrives early next week to push coastal temperatures back into the mid-60s for highs and interior temperatures also take a big hit. So, June gloom will arrive just as the calendar would suggest.

Have a wonderful day!