Temps try to rebound into Saturday but lose some ground Sunday and Monday

This week has been cooler than average for most of the Central Coast due to a trough of low pressure over California. This trough has deepened the marine layer and allowed cooler air to penetrate to interior valleys which have been more than 10 degrees below average most of the week. At beaches and coastal valleys, we've had a lot of low cloud cover which has been stubborn to clear from time to time. Winds have been generally light.

We saw a little better clearing on Thursday and Friday and Saturday look similar with a better clearing pattern and perhaps some slight improvement on temperatures Friday but more significantly on Saturday. The initial trough of low pressure is exiting the region followed by some weak building of high pressure on Saturday which will make it the warmest day of the forecast.

Another trough of low-pressure dives into the region for Sunday into Monday which will again deepen marine influence allow cooling air to get into the interior and promote more onshore flow at the coast. the warming we get on Saturday will be replaced by cooler temps on Sunday and Monday. Said the unofficial start to summer will feel more like spring.

There looks to be some additional warming possible later next week but at that temperatures never return to average.