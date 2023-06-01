Temps warm a little for the weekend but cool again next week

So, we're done with the “May Gray” but we are right into “June Gloom”. Beaches and near coastal valleys will still have to deal with night and morning low clouds and afternoon clearing while the interior is set for a more significant warm up over the next few days with some high pressure developing over California.

Interior temperatures warm to the low 80s on Friday and into the mid (maybe upper) 80s over the weekend but those gains are wiped out early next week as temperatures drop back into the 70s as the ridge departs the region.

Beaches and near coastal valleys we're already dealing with a good amount of marine layer. Over the next few days that should be diminished but only a little so temperature will rise but not as significantly as interior temperatures. Daytime highs at the beaches will push into the low or mid-60s while coastal valleys return to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Like the interior, early next week beaches and near coastal valleys will see temperatures dip as high pressure exits the region but this loss of temperature will be very minor due to the marine presence.

As we enter June, I thought it was a good time to take a look at the monthly forecast produced by the climate prediction center. Not surprisingly the climate prediction center is going with a below-average outlook for central and Southern California. The precipitation outlook is a little misleading. The graphic makes it look like a lot of rain is likely but that's not the case. Rain is not all that common this time of year in California so even a little would be above average.