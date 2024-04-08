Temps warm early this week but rain returns for the weekend

If it rains this weekend it’ll make it 3 of the last four weeks of rain and last week the rain narrowly missed the weekend by falling on Thursday and Friday.

However, before all that, we have an amazing week of weather ahead.

Highs Tuesday will be in the 70s with some 80s possible. Tuesday and Wednesday will be 70s and 80s in the coastal and interior valleys with beaches in the 60s and 70s. The warming is thanks to night and morning offshore winds:

Temps Friday start coming down but we stay dry. Highs drop back into the 60s and 70s.

The weekend storm is looking good on the mid-range computer modeling.

It is a cool storm but not AS cold as the system late last week. This system is also looking rather windy and wet. The Weather Prediction Center has an outlook of up to .50” but other models like up to 1.5” of rain.

It is early, so I expect this forecast to have more agreement as the week progresses. After the weekend system, we look to warm again.

Right now there are no active advisories.