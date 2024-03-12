Temps warm into the weekend

Over the last several days the Central Coast has seen a few light showers as a trough of low pressure lingered over the area. That trough is going to slide a little to the east Wednesday which should help skies clear warming temperatures up.

I expect we'll see a lot of high temperatures away from beaches getting into the mid to upper 60s but beach temperatures will remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s due to onshore flow.

Northwest winds of 5 to 15 mph are expected but some wind gusts could get to 20 mph over the next several days.

There is one advisory in effect and that's a high surf advisory for the West facing Central Coast for wave heights of 10 to 15 feet with some locally dangerous rip currents possible. That advisory remains until 6:00 AM Friday.

The weather pattern is somewhat tricky: the upper-level trough sliding to the east looks like it plans to back up to the West by the clothes of the workweek. For the Central Coast the effects are likely minimal but for Southern California and eastern California the trough moving W could introduce a few showers as the weekend approaches.

The extended forecast is quiet until we get out toward March 21st through 23rd when some computer models are bringing in a cold system. That's ten days into our model run so confidence at this point is measured. Just something to keep our eyes on in the deeper extended forecast.