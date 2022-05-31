Temps warm up by mid-week inland but marine clouds also return

Late last week marine clouds surged into the Central Coast but weekend winds picked up and cleaned out the skies but also kept temps mild. Monday held true to that trend but conditions look to evolve by mid-week.

Currently, there is a trough of low pressure to our east and a ridge west, the ridge moved over the area later Tuesday into Thursday. This will keep breezy conditions in play Tuesday and Wednesday. Inland highs will return into the 90s Wednesday and Thursday before backing off a bit into the coming weekend.

Coastal valleys will also see some temp increase as well but muted partially by patchy night and morning marine clouds with afternoon clearing (not complete for some areas).

There is a meteor shower overnight as the earth passes thru a former comet tail. This particular shower could be robust but also has some dud potential as the condition of the comet dust trail is not entirely known. The best time to look for the shower is around 2am toward to constellation Hercules.