Temps warm when our rain chances exit

Quick look at the forecast:

We have some isolated showers across the Central Coast, with a possibility of thunderstorms in the mountains we have to monitor in case any of that activity drifts into populated areas. However, most areas, particularly coastal regions, will remain dry.

Starting Friday and continuing through next week, dry weather is expected, accompanied by a strong warming trend. This warming will peak next Tuesday and Wednesday well into the 80s in the interior and some coastal valleys.

Here are the details:

The chance of showers decreases significantly after today, with models showing the upper low and instability moving too far south and east. Therefore, the forecast for Friday through Sunday is dry, with a warming trend as high pressure builds in from the west. Some breezy northerly winds are possible at times through the Santa Ynez Range.

Next Week's Heat:

The extended forecast focuses on a warming trend.

A ridge of high pressure will peak on Sunday and then weaken somewhat on Monday as a trough passes well to the north.

This will make Monday the only day of the next four without increasing temperatures. A stronger ridge builds starting Tuesday and peaking Wednesday and Thursday. This setup will likely bring highs in the 70s to low 80s for coastal areas and mid 80s to mid 90s in the valleys, with a small chance (5-10%) of reaching 100 degrees in the western San Fernando Valley on Wednesday or Thursday. Heat advisories are reasonably likely, at least for the Los Angeles and Ventura County valleys.

