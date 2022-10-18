Temps warming until late week, much cooler and cloudier weather on the way

Good Morning Central Coast. To kick off our Tuesday there is still a little bit of dense fog sticking around some of western Santa Barbara county. Most of the rest of the region is clear at the surface with a few more mid-level clouds crossing San Luis Obispo County in the morning hours.

The thing that will be most noticeable today will be the warming. While weekend temps took a dip we are again warming. This time it is an interesting set-up with a mid/upper-level ridge over California with a low-pressure system off the coast. This will mean some offshore flow at the mid-levels and occasionally at the surface.

This should limit marine clouds to patchy development, but some high clouds can be expected much of the week.

Highs today will be on the warmer side with high 80s and low 90s in the interiors. 70s and low 80s in the coastal valleys and mid 60s at the coasts.

I think Wednesday looks like the warmest day with the offshore component there but not particularly strong. Clearest skies also on Wednesday.

Thursday also looks decently warm in most places (above average). This offshore element weakens by day into the weekend. When the weekend arrives a trough passes over The West and temps drop, especially Saturday. Looks much cooler and breezy.

The deeper extended forecast, the 6-10 day, also features more trough activity moving through the West.

The trough passages look breezy but generally dry. The GFS 16-day cumulative rain chart shows nothing significant for the Central Coast, we look like the center of a donut on the map. Clearly, this could change but it is a somewhat consistent outlook of more than one model suite.

Have a great day Central Coast!