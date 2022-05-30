Temps warming up heading into the work week, perfect Memorial Day conditions

Good Morning Central Coast! As we kick off Memorial Day we continue a trend of warming and drying (humidity is falling quickly).

This is mainly caused by a low pressure system pushing east of California Monday. That is helping to drive the gusty northwesterly winds featured over the past few days and continuing through the morning. Winds will subside into Tuesday but the Santa Barbara County south coast is under a high wind advisory through 9am Monday morning. Sustained winds 15-35mph are expected alongside gusts up to 50mph.

Good Morning Central Coast! The gusts that moved in over the weekend are still making themselves known this morning with sustained winds 15-35 and gusts up to 55mph. This risk is greatest along the Santa Barbara County south coast. Take extra caution through 9AM this morning. pic.twitter.com/aTRFVYqDUy — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) May 30, 2022

Not only do we have that wind advisory in effect all these winds are kicking up a grater risk of rip currents along our beaches. This risk is greatest along western facing beaches. Despite waves being relatively mild (only cresting up to about 7ft) it is important to keep this risk in mind while in the water today.

As you head out the door this morning there will be a few clouds and a few communities experiencing fog but it is much less widespread than conditions last week.

Winds are mainly offshore this morning and will being a few degrees of warming to most locations. Highs ill be in the 80s inland with mid to low 70s through most coastal valleys, cooler still at the coasts.

We continue to warm up Tuesday and Wednesday and will push into the mid 90s in the interior valleys by Wednesday.

To close out the week onshore flow will once again return and bring more cloud cover and dense morning fog alongside cooler conditions again.

Sunday a weak cold front will pass over the region and wile it wont cool us down much winds will kick off a bit and could disturb the marine layer enough to get some very light drizzle. It is unlikely but I will keep any chance of rain in the forecast!

Have a great day and Memorial Day Central Coast!