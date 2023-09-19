Temps will cool even more through the week

Good morning, Central Coast!

Conditions are much the same as previous days as we continue through this cooler but still very comfortable pattern.

Just like yesterday our marine influence and cloud cover is a bit chaotic, this is quite common with higher level stratus as it is not reigned in by topography. That being said there are still some spots with low lying cloud cover that may drop visibility over the early morning hours.

Through the day the marine influence will dissipate and bring some broken sunshine once again. Temps will be a degree or two above yesterday but still well below normal for this time of year!

Wednesday and Thursday however temperatures should start to cool down a bit more in response to a trough of low pressure dropping into the West out of the Pacific Northwest. That trough will deepen the marine influence create more clouds and push temperatures down on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday looks to be the coolest day with interior valley temperatures dropping into the 70s and coastal valleys into the upper 60s with beaches in the 50s and 60s. I also anticipate ample amounts of early cloud cover and partial clearing on Thursday.

As we head into the weekend we will warm up again.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!