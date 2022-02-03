Temps will likely have a run of 70s from the weekend well into next week

A ridge of high pressure is building again over The West. There is an upper low feature cutting off from the main branch of the jet stream and drifting off the coast. This is producing some high clouds but the next impact on local conditions is somewhat minor.

We will see temps slow creep up thru the weekend into next week when much of the area will experience 70 to nearly 80-degree temps. Offshore flow will be dominant producing a lot of sun, cool overnight lows but warmer than average highs. Needless to say with only a few clouds rain is not likely.

Models are remaining consistent with an outlook of little to no rain thru mid-month.

Only one model hints at anything thru the 19th. The longer-range models are starting to suggest right at the end of the month or in early March more potential for rain takes place.

Even if we get an inch of rain in Feb. we will actually build a monthly shortage since more than that is common. Long-range forecasts can change quickly, so take all of that with a spoon of salt.