Temps will slide this week with below-average highs by mid-week

Heading into the weekend, interior temperatures were warm if not downright hot. But temps have already started to slide heading into the work-week with more cooling expected. The key factor with the cooling that is going to develop this week is that the upper-level ridge over The West is starting to weaken.

A trough starts to develop in The West and an upper low will drop out of the Pacific Northwest moving toward California by midweek and looks to linger toward the end of the week.

Temperatures will cool across the board but interior temperatures will go from above average to begin the week to below average for the next six days after that. It will be night and morning low clouds with afternoon clearing for beaches and near coastal valleys.

Temperatures will cool at beaches as well but not as dramatically since the marine layer was already present in the forecast. The depth of the marine cooling will increase getting the cooling effect into interior valleys onshore flow will also be dominant.

There are some questions as to the direction of the forecast beyond next weekend. At this point, it looks like the best bet is to go with more “May Gray” in the forecast near the coast.

Elsewhere in California, we'll have to watch convective activity at higher elevations to the east and south. It doesn't look like any of that activity will approach the Central Coast.

