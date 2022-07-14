Temps will soar into the triple digits inland and stick around for a while

Good Morning Central Coast!

Grab that sunscreen, and water bottle if you plan on spending much time in the interior valleys today because it is going to get hot! A large high pressure system has moved into the region and is pushing marine influence down to less than 1000 feet in depth. This will effectively banish the cooling impacts of the marine layer to the coasts and beaches where some slightly cooler weather is expected. On the other hand it means that significantly warmer temperatures are expected in the interior valleys today.

Where there is marine fog this morning will clear quickly in the morning hours and most beaches will even see some significant sunshine today.

Highs in the interior valleys today will be upwards of 100 degrees today through Saturday. Coastal valleys will be in the upper 70s and low 80s and the beaches will stay in the 60s.

Looking further forward to the end of the weekend, there will be a slight cooling trend into the middle of next week but even that will not bring much relief.

Stay cool today Central Coast!