Temps will start to cool with more clouds returning

Yesterday the Central Coast saw an exciting lightning outbreak with some showers but the totals were unimpressive for those who saw any rain at all.

Most places say less than .20" and a majority of reports were only in the hundredths of an inch. That system was a mid-level low which had been spinning off the coast from the weekend that ultimately got picked up in the Westerlies and tracked over SoCal and the Central Coast before moving into AZ today where it is still producing lightning and thunderstorms with hail.

In the wake of the departing system, a strong jet stream trough is developing. Onshore flow will bring marine clouds back to the area with coastal mist and drizzle with an occasionally deep marine layer. It will ultimately sling a weak front thru the area Friday for some showers, but not much rain for those that see it. Beyond that temperatures take a tumble to sub-average.

After the late-week frontal passage, the weekend looks clear and perhaps a little warmer with some offshore flow developing temporarily.

After that on Monday and Tuesday next week it looks potentially very windy with a deep trough revival in the area, some pass and canon winds might top 50mph and windy elsewhere as well. It is still some time out, but don't be surprised to hear some advisories related to that. That trough could produce a few showers but the wind will be the notable aspect.

Climate Prediction Center likes a cool and unsettled mid-month, I can agree with cool but models aren't particularly wet. There are some opportunities but I see more frontal decay in the region than I see likely rain events.