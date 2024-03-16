Temps will start to warm up as we transition into the next workweek

Hello, Central Coast! Hope you are having a wonderful weekend. It’s been a breezy yet sunny weekend here on the Central Coast.

Here are some of the latest weather headlines taking place across the area:

Due to a slow-moving upper low, there is a possibility that areas away from the Central Coast toward Los Angeles could have experienced some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Luckily, we are not expecting to see any rain this weekend in the forecast, as we will have pleasant weather conditions with near-normal temperatures. Lastly, we are expecting to have dry and much warmer weather Sunday through Tuesday with highs reaching the lower 80s in some valleys.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Our models have indicated that at upper levels, the upper low will continue to wobble around the California and western Arizona border through Tuesday. However, near the surface, weak diurnal flow will prevail through Tuesday.

The main issue will be the upper low and the potential for precipitation as moisture wraps around the low. This afternoon, there was a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the Los Angeles/Ventura mountains, as well as the coastal valleys of Los Angeles County through this evening. Any activity out there is expected to clear out this evening. However, here on the Central Coast, we are not expecting to see any rain from this system.

For tonight and Sunday, there is potential for some marine layer stratus to return to the area, with the best chances across the Central Coast beaches and coastal valleys. Otherwise, skies will vary between mostly clear and partly cloudy through Sunday. For Sunday night through Tuesday, weak offshore gradients in the night through morning hours should prevent stratus clouds from developing and mostly clear skies should prevail for the Central Coast.

On Sunday, models show some light rain over the Los Angeles/Ventura mountains in the afternoon hours. There will likely be enough moisture and instability to warrant the inclusion of a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the Los Angeles/Ventura mountains. Any thunderstorms that develop in that area will be capable of producing brief heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds.

By Monday, the atmosphere looks to dry out and lose instability, so the forecast will remain dry for Monday and Tuesday. However, given it's mid-March and an upper low is spinning nearby, the dry forecast could change. Weak offshore flow during the morning hours will allow for a warming trend through Tuesday. Some valleys can expect high temperatures in the mid-70s to lower 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.