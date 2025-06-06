Temps will warm a little over the weekend

The Central Coast can expect night through morning low clouds and fog to continue for the next several days over the coast and valleys, with slow, if any, clearing at the coast. Temperatures were cooler than normal today, but a warming trend is set to develop for the weekend and continue through next week, especially away from the beaches.

Today's cooler air is due to an upper low currently positioned over the Bay Area.

Weekend Warming Trend:

Looking ahead, this upper low is expected to be nudged a few hundred miles over the Pacific. This shift in the upper-level pattern will allow atmospheric heights and thicknesses to rise over the weekend and into Monday. This will lead to a decreasing marine layer depth and a gradual warming of 1-3 degrees each day, particularly inland. By Monday, high temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-90s in the warmest valleys, while coastal areas will be in the upper 60s and 70s.

No impactful weather is expected, though some dense fog could develop along the Central Coast. Expect some breezy afternoon and evening winds across southwest Santa Barbara County.

Next Week's Outlook:

The warming trend continues into Tuesday as the upper low moves into Arizona and a small ridge of high pressure builds over California. Highs will top out around the mid-90s for interior valleys. Coastal temps will be generally in the 70s.

A slow cooling trend is then expected for the end of next week as a trough develops over the Pacific Northwest.

