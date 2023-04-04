Temps will warm slowly at first then jump over the weekend

Yesterday winds roared over the Central Coast with some gusts even passing 50mph.

Those winds backed off overnight into this morning, but winds will still be on the breezy side Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. NW winds 15-25mph can be expected in the next couple of afternoons. Unlike yesterday, there are no advisories in place for wind, cold morning temps, or surf.

A weak ridge is trying to set up aloft, this just means clear to partly cloudy skies are likely. It should also mean we pick up a few degrees of warming each day into the end of the week.

Friday is interesting in that we should see onshore flow and clouds, could even be a cloudy day as a trough and cold front are in the region (some models show showers but not going to bite on that). After that some high pressure should develop. Saturday looks transitional to warmer temps Sunday and Monday with some highs in the 70s and low 80s.

The tune in the extended forecast after that is essentially that a series of weak cold fronts look to slide north of the Central Coast into the middle of the month.

Yesterday’s models suggested some showers could come as a result but today several mid-range models show the fronts but show them as weaker and further north limiting shower opportunities. In other words, right now there are no signs of any significant rainfall.

