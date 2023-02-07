Thanks to high pressure some 70s are expected this week

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the morning there is beautiful conditions, clear skies are present across the region with barley a trace of the lingering fog from yesterday morning. We are also just on the heels of the full moon (known as the Snow Moon) that is making conditions relatively bright even ahead of sunrise.

As we kick off the day there will be sunshine and temperatures will respond quickly. This will result in warming daytime highs: 60s for most on Tuesday but 70s for Wednesday and Thursday before temps ease Friday.

It is also of note that there is a moderate Santa Ana wind event taking place in the LA Basin over the next couple of days. Thankfully the Central Coast is not impacted too much from these winds. That being said you might notice a slight uptick in the winds over the next few days. Winds will be sustained from the NE 10-15mph but we could see gusts up to 20 mph over the next couple of days. Winds shift offshore in the night and morning hours and back onshore in the afternoon as high pressure builds in.

The question in the forecast is IF showers should be in the forecast Saturday. Both the GFS and EURO show a system in the area.

The GFS model doesn't think much of it while the EURO has a cold upper-air low tumbling thru the area for a few showers. Right now I dropped the temps but I'd call it a low-confidence rain chance. Hopefully, models will align better in the coming days.

The 8-14 day forecast likes highs to be on the cool side with roughly equal chances for above or below-average rainfall.

Have a great day Central Coast!