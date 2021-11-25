Thanksgiving to start cold but end up with temperatures to be thankful for

Happy Thanksgiving Central Coast! Thursday forecast sure does have a lot to be thankful for with abundant sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures to start off the holiday.

Temperatures in interior valleys are cold with temperatures falling below 32degrees in the early morning. This prompted a freeze warning to be issued for those interior valleys in the early morning. The warning will remain in effect through 9:00 am for the interior valleys of San Luis Obispo County.

Thanksgiving is off to a cool start with freeze warnings in effect through 9:00 am in interior valleys. Temperatures between 30 and 32 degrees could cause damage to outdoor plants. pic.twitter.com/9R7qa9FDrI — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 25, 2021

The cool temperatures seen in the interior valleys will return for early Friday morning with a more potentially damaging cold for sensitive plants. Cold temperatures will reach back down into the low 30s.

Friday's temperatures will be mild and about 10 degrees above average for the entirety of the Central Coast.

Sunshine and strong offshore winds will help to keep sunny skies and warm temperatures on the Central Coast. Have a fantastic Thanksgiving, what are your plans for the holiday? pic.twitter.com/LxQMx9bXHK — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 25, 2021

Over the next week, more of the same is expected with abundant sunshine and above normal temperatures spurred on by strong offshore winds.

Over the next week, conditions won't be changing much, abundant sunshine and warm temperatures will continue through next week with offshore winds even continuing into early December. pic.twitter.com/RP2hcRAqVO — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 25, 2021

Have a fantastic Thanksgiving Central Coast!