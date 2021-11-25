Watch
Weather

Actions

Thanksgiving to start cold but end up with temperatures to be thankful for

items.[0].image.alt
Patty Santoianni submitted this photo to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde
Sunset on the Central Coast
Posted at 9:49 AM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 12:55:03-05

Happy Thanksgiving Central Coast! Thursday forecast sure does have a lot to be thankful for with abundant sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures to start off the holiday.
Temperatures in interior valleys are cold with temperatures falling below 32degrees in the early morning. This prompted a freeze warning to be issued for those interior valleys in the early morning. The warning will remain in effect through 9:00 am for the interior valleys of San Luis Obispo County.

The cool temperatures seen in the interior valleys will return for early Friday morning with a more potentially damaging cold for sensitive plants. Cold temperatures will reach back down into the low 30s.
Friday's temperatures will be mild and about 10 degrees above average for the entirety of the Central Coast.

Over the next week, more of the same is expected with abundant sunshine and above normal temperatures spurred on by strong offshore winds.

Have a fantastic Thanksgiving Central Coast!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png