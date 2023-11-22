Thanksgiving weather looks great but just a bit cooler

Regional travel continues to look good for Thanksgiving, and several days after.

Nationally, the travel picture also looks pretty favorable with only a few spots identified as potential moderate issues. Considering the size of the U.S. and what is possible this time of year, this is about as good as it gets.

The large high-pressure ridge is collapsing. This is the feature that drove 70s and 80s the last couple days.

After days of offshore wind, the trough moving in will have dry air to work with so rainfall is not likely. So, the trough passage Thursday will just push temps down Thursday and even cooler highs come into the weekend. We might warm a little coming out of the weekend, but not dramatically.

The quiet weather looks to last into early December when some models are showing some rain potential returning but between now and then it looks mild and mostly dry.