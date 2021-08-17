The big cooldown is starting to arrive

The interior of the Central Coast, and much of California, has been running above average much of the summer.

Clearly with the drought and fire concerns this has been a challenge, but some badly needed relief has been developing. Yesterday inland temperatures on the Central Coast were under 100, today they are in the 80s and Wednesday 70s are likely.

The reason for the significant change is a large trough of low pressure carving a path down from the PacNW. Not only do we get one such cool trough, we get two as we near the weekend. The first is already deepening the marine layer, and Wednesday not only will the coast see clouds but the interior valleys as well.

The early clouds will be around Thursday morning as well giving the interior two significantly cooler than average days in a row. At the coast the marine influence has been around so while the same cooling trend will take place it is less of a contrast since temperatures have already been mild.

The second trough on Saturday is not as deep or cool but significant enough to keep temperatures mild. The temperature rebounds also look muted, I don't see 100 returning in the mid-range forecast.

Some pockets of mist and drizzle are possible early each day for the next several days at beaches and on upslopes. The afternoon clearing should only be partial additionally helping the cooling. Breezier conditions are already developing and will repeat.

The trough does look to potentially steer some low level smoke back into the area according to our modeling.