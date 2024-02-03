The Central Coast and Southcoast on alert for a strong storm this weekend

This next storm system is something we’ve seen coming for a while, but now all the advisories, watches and warnings are going up in advance of the arrival to keep people informed and safe.

The concern moving forward is the potential of an even stronger atmospheric river storm. The last atmospheric river storm was a 1 on a scale to 5. The upcoming storm is a 3 on that scale. This means it will be capable of transporting even more water vapor to the area.

While Saturday gets off to a good start by late in the day showers look to return. Activity increases into Sunday and Sunday looks to be a particularly wet and windy day. This activity lingers into Monday when it is expected to wane a little into Tuesday. Other disturbances will likely keep rain possibilities in the forecast all week.

While the Central Coast could see 2-5” additional rainfall some areas exceeding that is possible.

The key concern though will the Santa Barbara County where 2-7” rainfall will be joined by higher potential for the mountains and foothills. Some areas could see up to 12” of rain. If that seems crazy, consider those locations already got 6” from this last system and the Santa Barbara area got 3+”. More is expected than the last system.

Here are the current active advisories:

There is a flood watch in place for this event for expected heavy rainfall and the likelihood of flooding, in fact, much of California is in that advisory.

There is a high-wind watch. These watches usually become warnings. Winds will pick up Saturday evening and stay strong into late Sunday. S-SE winds 20-30 will likely see gusts of 40-60+mph. This kind of wind typically blows around unsecured objects. Trees or branches can fall and power outages often happen as well.

A high surf advisory has been extended into Monday. Currently, waves are still at advisory levels from the NW from the last system. Waves wane a little Saturday before the swell becomes southerly and builds to nearly 20 feet for the Central Coast and 8-12ft for the Southcoast.

The Weather Prediction Center has identified the area as having a moderate flooding risk from the weekend system. That means there is a greater than 40% chance of flooding taking place.