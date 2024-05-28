The Central Coast should see more sunshine this week

This week, The Central Coast is set to experience increased winds, leading to earlier and more complete clearing of the marine layer. As a result, residents can expect slightly warmer temperatures and more afternoon sunshine, particularly in interior regions.

Short-Term Forecast

Despite these changes, the strong onshore flow of cool ocean air will persist, keeping temperatures near the coast cooler. The forecast for Santa Barbara County remains complex, as there is a possibility of eddy circulation pushing low clouds to the South Coast during late night hours after the winds die down.

Maximum temperatures will gradually rise, especially in inland areas. Coastal and near-coastal valleys are expected to remain cooler, with highs ranging from the mid-60s to mid-70s. In contrast, inland regions, shielded from the sea breeze, will see temperatures climbing to the mid-80s over the next few days.

Long-Term Outlook

As we transition from May into June, the familiar pattern of "May Grey" will give way to "June Gloom." The strong onshore flow will persist, maintaining the presence of night and morning low clouds. Some west-facing beaches may not clear throughout the day.

The temperature disparity between coastal and inland areas will continue. While coastal and near-coastal valleys may experience temperatures slightly below average, reaching only the mid-60s to mid-70s, inland temperatures will soar into the 80s and 90s. A slight cooling trend is expected over the weekend, with inland highs dipping to the lower 80s before warming up again early next week.

