The Central Coast will again dance with the marine layer for Independence Day

The Central Coast has been experiencing some mild conditions for Independence Day but also quite breezy.

Even with the winds up, the marine clouds are not fully mixed out at some beaches. When winds slow later this afternoon into early evening the clouds likely firm up again. pic.twitter.com/T2ByTAZiuy — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 4, 2022

Conditions at 1:18pm Monday July 4th: mild away from the beaches with temps a little warmer than 24 hours ago but there is a decent seabreeze blowing. pic.twitter.com/1ihs69eh0n — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 4, 2022

The winds are strong enough for a wind advisory for the SW portion of Santa Barbara county thru 6am for some winds gusting past 40mph.

Locally gusty winds will be an issue for SW portions of #SantaBarbara county into Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/0wgVwk96pF — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 4, 2022

The million-dollar question today, like most July 4ths, is: what about marine clouds in the evening. Low clouds can interfere with good fireworks viewing. Well, the news isn't great for that.

Coastal locations could face low clouds for some celebrations. I'll show some of our modeling in a bit. pic.twitter.com/XbYRfVlqkx — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 4, 2022

This afternoon clouds lingered at some beaches despite generally breezy to windy conditions.

Winds often mix out marine clouds but today that process isn't full. This can imply when winds slow the cloud deck should become more pervasive.

Modeling is showing a big surge of coastal clouds in the evening which could hamper visibility at beach fireworks shows but inland looks clear at the critical hours but some valleys clouds are possible toward mornng. pic.twitter.com/DakGy6mOsW — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 4, 2022

Modeling is showing an early surge of low clouds at the beaches and near coastal valleys. The cloud bases might be high enough so that fireworks can be visible underneath the clouds. I wouldn't call conditions ideal at all, but I've seen much lower and pervasive cloud decks. Conditions inland look great, clouds are likely but not until well after fireworks displays are done.

In terms of the forecast, night and morning clouds with afternoon clearing is the forecast for both the coast and interior thru Wednesday. The second half of the week we'll see warming, especially inland.

I know some folks are probably not thinking about getting back to work just yet.. but here are some towns and temps for Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/qEcdYgqxnV — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 4, 2022

The trough in the jet stream to the west of California will keep marine clouds and cool air in the forecast through at least mid-week. pic.twitter.com/T3NTfHPOyU — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 4, 2022

The reason for the cool weather is a trough just off the West Coast. This encourages inshore breezy conditions with a deep marine influence capable of reaching the interior.

The trough across The West will lift north toward the end of the week and a large ridge looks to build which will crank interior temps back over 100. pic.twitter.com/vw5PBHpWQh — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 4, 2022

This trough lingers into Wednesday but lifts north for the second half of the week. This will return inland temps to the triple digits in the extended forecast.