The Central Coast will see a slight cool-down this week, as temps will rise again next weekend

Hello, Central Coast. Happy Sunday!

According to the National Weather Service, another extremely hot day has taken a toll across the interior valleys, including the mountains, where highs reached over 100 degrees.

Our weather modules showed that Cuyama saw a high temperature of 110 degrees in the late afternoon hours, while Shandon and California Valley also exceeded over 100 degrees.

Current heat advisories and warnings will still go through Monday night at 11 pm.

The NWS says that overnight temperatures in the interiors are expected to drop enough to keep them out of the advisory after Monday.

Paso Robles, San Miguel, Templeton, and Atascadero will see lows in the 60s Monday evening.

While the Excessive Heat Warning continues to stick in the interiors of northern San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County, a lot of areas closer to the coast will see a contrast in temperatures, as the marine layer continues to stick along the coast.

More onshore flow continues to make its way into the coastal valleys and west beaches tonight and Monday afternoon.

Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo will see wind gusts surpassing 15 mph. While interiors like Paso Robles will see gusty winds at 26 mph tomorrow afternoon.

Beaches, coastal valleys, and interiors will see low clouds in the forecast, which may linger through Monday afternoon.

Some areas along the beach and coastal valleys may possibly see some dense fog.

As we take a closer look at the 7-Day Forecast, the interior valleys will see temps slightly drop during the mid-week and will see a second heatwave this upcoming weekend.

During the middle of the week, increasing onshore flow along with a weakening high pressure aloft is expected to bring temperatures down away from the coast and remain above normal.

Have a wonderful Sunday, Central Coast!