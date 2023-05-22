Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The Central Coast will see some cooling this week

Morro Bay with clouds
805webcams.com
805webcams.com
Morro Bay with clouds
Posted at 3:51 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 19:27:49-04

The Central Coast we'll see a cooling trend this week as the marine layer deepens and much cooler air gets into the interior. Interior temperatures to start the week we're in the upper 80s and low 90s but a major cooldown arrives as early as Tuesday. Not only will coastal and beach areas deal with early cloud cover so will the interior valleys and this is one of the reasons temperatures will drop so dramatically in the interior.

 

The reason for the deepening marine layer and cooler temperatures is a trough of low pressure dropping in from the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures likely bottom out on Wednesday or Thursday and only mount a very weak comeback toward the weekend as high pressure tries to reestablish itself.

 

Nearby there are some thunderstorms in the Sierra and in the higher elevations of the Ventura County mountains. While there is some monsoonal activity in the region this won't be a concern for the Central Coast in this forecast.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg