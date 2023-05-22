The Central Coast will see some cooling this week

The Central Coast we'll see a cooling trend this week as the marine layer deepens and much cooler air gets into the interior. Interior temperatures to start the week we're in the upper 80s and low 90s but a major cooldown arrives as early as Tuesday. Not only will coastal and beach areas deal with early cloud cover so will the interior valleys and this is one of the reasons temperatures will drop so dramatically in the interior.

Here is a look at hourly conditions for Tuesday. Inland folks should be ready for much cooler highs. There will also be more cloud cover. pic.twitter.com/E3VeNu5CgJ — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) May 22, 2023

Here is a look at towns and temps for Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/8XqfIAOlVZ — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) May 22, 2023

The reason for the deepening marine layer and cooler temperatures is a trough of low pressure dropping in from the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures likely bottom out on Wednesday or Thursday and only mount a very weak comeback toward the weekend as high pressure tries to reestablish itself.

Inland temps really take a hit this week. In fact, we'll see some days with highs short of 70 degrees. Coastal temps will be down as well, but not by as much since marine influence was already present. pic.twitter.com/Hg0GigJUdQ — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) May 22, 2023

Nearby there are some thunderstorms in the Sierra and in the higher elevations of the Ventura County mountains. While there is some monsoonal activity in the region this won't be a concern for the Central Coast in this forecast.