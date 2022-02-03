The cool and dry weather turns to warm and dry weather

No matter what your rodent of choice forecast for today is saying, we are in for more dry weather on the Central Coast. A ridge of high pressure is re-developing over The West. The only feature moving thru it is a cut-off low which looks to drift from the landmass out to the Pacific. This feature when combined with the ridge actually only encourages more offshore flow and dry conditions.

The short-term forecast is clear to partly cloudy with lows in the 30s and 40s at the coast with highs in the 60s. Inland lows are colder in the 20s and 30s. Not much change Thursday but Friday and Saturday temps slowly warm to near 70. Sunday thru Wednesday will see another jump in temps where the high temps for many will push into the low to mid-70s.

Mid and long-range models still don't show much, in fact even less than yesterday. Yesterday the GFS liked something around mid-month but today it is gone. There are some model blends that still like something mid-month but nothing huge. This means we can glance at the end of the month for the next opportunity.

There are some signs that March could be more active, but considering January was a dud and February is looking to be one as well; the bar is really low to be "more active".