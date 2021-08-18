The cool weather will start to warm a bit but heat holds off until next week

A large and deep trough in the upper atmosphere has deepened the marine cloud deck and pushed it well into the interior where clouds hung tough into the afternoon.

That large trough is starting to lift out of Nevada and some minor ridging will try to take place into the weekend. This will result in some slight warming as the cloud surge over the next few days will not be as deep as today but still temperatures will not return to the 90s quite yet inland.

Another trough digs into the region for the weekend with a similar deepening of the marine cloud depth, not to the extent as today but still enough to keep temperatures in check.

In fact the weekend trough is more impactful at the coast and beaches where after a few slightly warmer days Thursday and Friday, weekend temps look to dip with more clouds and onshore flow.

Early next week some larger ridging will develop and inland temperatures push back into the 90s and later next week some models indicate 100 degree potential returns along with dry conditions.