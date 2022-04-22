The departing system will be replaced by windy and warmer conditions thru the weekend into next week

A badly needed late-season rain is wrapping up this evening for the Central Coast.

The heaviest part of the storm hit the Central Coast Thursday PM and started tapering all day Friday. Totals fit nicely in the forecast range.

It won't break the drought by any means but it will help us stay green a bit longer.

The departing system will be replaced by increasing high pressure. The difference in pressure over space is what creates wind and we'll have plenty of it now thru the weekend into early next week.

Not only is the upper-level surface trough being replaced by an upper air ridge, the surface high pressure is also expected to build rapidly.

Storms generally crank up the swells in the sea and this one is no exception, advisories are in place into Saturday PM for the Central Coast and Southcoast:

Wind advisories are already in place for south and eastern Santa Barbara county into early Saturday morning. And even though the advisory level winds may drop we will remain rather windy all weekend long.

NW winds 15-25 will be common in the afternoons and evenings thru Monday. The increasing high pressure however will crank up temps quickly. Already 70s and some 80s return on Saturday with more 80s likely Sunday and Monday could even see 90s inland.

Temperatures do back off later next week. No more significant rain is in sight.