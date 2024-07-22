The Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory has been extended through Thursday

Weather headlines:

-A significant heatwave will continue impacting interior sections of Southern California through this Thursday before temperatures cool off towards the end of the week.

-The hot conditions will extend to some of the coastal ranges. However, onshore flow will keep many other coastal valleys and the beaches considerably cooler.

-Lastly, there will be afternoon thunderstorm chances westward of the northern Ventura County Mountains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Detailed Forecast:

A strong midlevel high-pressure system remains firmly positioned over central and southern Nevada. During the next few days, the position of the High will remain mostly unchanged, though its core heights will build upwards by Wednesday.

In closest proximity to the center of the system, temperatures on Sunday afternoon have reached the 95-105 degree range across the Excessive Heat Warning area that covers a large portion of the interior. Temperatures through mid-afternoon should rise by another few degrees.

The Excessive Heat Warning for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties has been extended and is in effect until 10 p.m. on July 25th.

The Heat Advisory in San Luis Obispo County is also in effect until 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Over the coastal valleys, the cooling influence from the marine layer is comparatively greater based on current models. While localized heat impacts could occur in these areas, their magnitude and coverage should be sufficiently minimal.

With the increasingly shallow marine layer depths, night and morning dense fog will be a possibility in proximity to the coast each day.

From now through Tuesday, temperatures should only fluctuate by a degree or two, while the aforementioned mid-level High gradually strengthens.

Highs for Monday:

The interior valleys will see highs in the 90s and 100s. Coastal valleys will see highs in the 70s and 80s. Beaches will see highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

By Wednesday, the warming influences from rising midlevel heights are expected to more significantly overcome cooling effects from the marine layer. This will occur as the midlevel High reaches peak intensity, and is expected to cause further expansion of more significant heat risk. However, the onshore flow should still minimize heat impacts near the coast.

Have a great day, Central Coast!