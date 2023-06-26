The first half of the week is mild then warmer temps develop by the weekend

Initially, this forecast might not sound like much has changed as “night and morning low clouds with afternoon clearing and generally mild temperatures” is something we've heard a lot recently.

However, this forecast does have a lot of change in it especially as we get toward the weekend.

The current setup features a trough over much of California. This keeps the Central Coast in an onshore flow pattern which encourages cooler temperatures and the occasional cloud cover. This pattern remains in place through Thursday. Friday through the weekend however a Ridge of high pressure builds over California and interior temperatures quickly jump into the upper 90s and some triple digits while coastal valleys warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. Beaches should also see some warming but some level of marine layer will mitigate it. I think most temperatures during the Friday through Monday time frame at beaches should be in the 60s and low 70s.