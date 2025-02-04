The first of two storm systems arrives on the Central Coast

The much anticipated two-part storm system has arrived on the Central Coast, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds to the region. Rain, which began earlier today, is expected to continue through Wednesday, with a second round of precipitation expected later this week.

Current Conditions

Steady rain is currently falling across much of the Central Coast, with the heaviest precipitation focused over San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Gusty winds are also accompanying the rain, with some localized reports of strong gusts in the mountains.

Forecast Update

Tonight - Wednesday: The rain will continue through Wednesday, with the potential for heavy downpours at times. The heaviest rain is still expected over San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, where totals of 0.75 to 1.50 inches is possible, with 1.5 to 3.0 inches possible in the hills and mountains. Los Angeles and Ventura Counties can expect 0.25 to 0.75 inches, with up to 1.5 inches in the mountains.

Thursday: A brief break in rainfall with more rain developing late.

Thursday Night - Friday: The second wave of the storm system arrives, bringing another round of widespread rain. This system is expected to be less intense than the first.

Weekend: Dry conditions are expected over the weekend, with temperatures gradually warming.

Potential Impacts

Flooding: Localized flooding remains a concern, especially in areas with poor drainage. Northwest San Luis Obispo County is at a moderate risk for some flooding.

Winds: Gusty winds will persist, particularly through Wednesday. The mountains of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties could experience gusts up to 60 mph.

Debris Flows: The risk for burn scar debris flows remains low.

Fire Weather: This rainfall will relieve fire weather concerns, but it may not be enough to completely end the fire season.

Stay Informed

With the storm system actively impacting the region, it is crucial to stay informed about the latest weather updates and be prepared for potential impacts.