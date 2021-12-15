The first rain system of the week pulls out but another likely Thursday

The highly anticipated system is exiting the region and did almost exactly what it was expected to.

Generally, rain ranged fit the 1-3" for most coastal locations with 2-5" in the hills and south faces. In fact, a few spots exceeded the forecast and considering the lashing of the rain and high winds the Central Coast generally weathered the storm well.

There are still some continuing concerns. Winds can still be a local issue in the interior early this evening.

High waves for the Central Coast will keep an advisory in place thru at least 10pm tonight. The Southcoast advisory is a bit longer but the waves were driven by the storm winds and those will be departing.

Wednesday the area is in between storm systems. Yes, temps will be on the cool side but we'll see some sun. Areas of patchy fog are possible in wind-sheltered locations as is rather common after storm events.

Thursday a much weaker cold front performs a splash and dash over the area with .10-.50" of rain possible. No advisories for the storm at this point.

After it departs the weekend looks dry but cool and Monday as well before a Tuesday storm which is showing some potential, the details have been changing from model to model but this could be a rain event with some moisture supply. I'll have more information on that as we draw closer to the event.