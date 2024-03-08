The forecast looks great heading into the weekend

Our active pattern delivered rainfall Wednesday and there were a few scattered showers on the radar Thursday but generally, we spent the day turning the corner as high pressure is building in for Friday and the weekend. There are a few advisories active at the moment. One for some isolated high winds in Santa Barbara County. The other for elevated surf along the Central and Southcoast. But both advisories drop relatively soon:

Friday the Central Coast will see a lot of highs in the mid-60s with some scattered low 70s with more sunshine than we saw Thursday.

A ridge of high pressure is replacing a trough which was in the region the last two days.

This will produce a nice weekend though Friday's temperatures will likely be warmer than weekend temperatures by a few degrees.

Later Sunday into Monday morning a weak cold front crosses the Central Coast dissipating as it does so. It could produce a few light showers late Sunday evening or night into the pre-morning hours Monday.

Another similar decaying front moves through the area on Tuesday. Again the expectations would be for perhaps a few showers but nothing meaningful for the area.

The extended forecast shows more high-pressure building to close next week and the Climate Prediction Center's 8 to 14 day outlook calls for drier-than-average rainfall and warmer-than-average temperatures.